Wolves of Wall Street Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $176.30 or 0.00424004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $16,636.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,298 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

