Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $371,788.41 and $70,064.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,659.66 or 0.06450198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.04 or 0.01329108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00353290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00127743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.81 or 0.00596131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00356866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00289099 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

