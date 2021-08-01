Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.87. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $234.40. The company had a trading volume of 921,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,504. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.14 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

