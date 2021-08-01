Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.65.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.40. The company had a trading volume of 921,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,504. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.