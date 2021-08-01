Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Worldline stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.12. 360,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155. Worldline has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

