Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRDLY shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of Worldline stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.12. 360,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155. Worldline has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.