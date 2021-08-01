Wownero (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,854.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Wownero has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $41,854.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.