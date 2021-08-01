WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of WPP opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $72.29.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.