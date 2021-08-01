WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.