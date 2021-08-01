Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Hits $4.43 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00010778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $290,820.04 and approximately $2,023.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,093.07 or 0.99917128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.15 or 0.00831934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

