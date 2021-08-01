Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $322.52 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $41,359.74 or 1.00226387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.96 billion and approximately $322.52 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009592 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 192,574 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

