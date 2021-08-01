Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $795.68 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $795.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $343.76 or 0.00833589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,648,436 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

