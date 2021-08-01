Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 48.5% Higher This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $316.51 or 0.00782764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $608,014.60 and $14,759.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00135775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,237.47 or 0.99511909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00841082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

