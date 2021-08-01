Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.94 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $55.76 or 0.00140381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $93.51 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00797566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00090885 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.