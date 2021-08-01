W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of W&T Offshore worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTI. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $36,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $52,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $576.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.