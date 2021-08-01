X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0001

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $27,613.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017235 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

