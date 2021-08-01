xBTC Price Tops $0.29 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $390,097.50 and $308.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00835274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,341,585 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,048 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.