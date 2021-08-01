Xend Finance (XEND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.71 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $2.71 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00137429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,258.42 or 1.00049595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.00833589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.