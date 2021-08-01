Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

