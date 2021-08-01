Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post $2.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $17.27 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.