xEURO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,871.00 (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. xEURO has a total market capitalization of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xEURO Profile

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for xEURO is xeuro.online

Buying and Selling xEURO

