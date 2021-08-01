Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. Xiaobai Maimai has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

