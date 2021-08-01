XIO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000078 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.