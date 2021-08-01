XMON Reaches Market Cap of $2.77 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. XMON has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $337,205.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $1,853.22 or 0.04502367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00137653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,165.29 or 1.00010237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00825723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

