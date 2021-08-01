xRhodium Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $95.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

