XRP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.39 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. XRP has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion and $2.39 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00102911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,109.43 or 0.99804917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00832929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000081 BTC.

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,333,192 coins and its circulating supply is 46,312,443,360 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

