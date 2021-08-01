XYO (XYO) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. XYO has a market capitalization of $79.47 million and approximately $696,371.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.45 or 0.00803526 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040295 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.