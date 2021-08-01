Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

YARIY opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

