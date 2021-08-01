YENTEN (YTN) Market Capitalization Tops $121,315.98

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $121,315.98 and approximately $62.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.67 or 0.06413964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $525.88 or 0.01329151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00353116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00126206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00597586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00354794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00289759 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.