YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on YETI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

