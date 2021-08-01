Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yext also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 75.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 71.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 173.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

