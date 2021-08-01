YFDAI.FINANCE Price Tops $780.41 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $780.41 or 0.01881899 BTC on popular exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00103636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.80 or 0.99767301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.00827583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

