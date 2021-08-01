YGGDRASH (YEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $298.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00797566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00090885 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

