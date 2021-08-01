Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $972,444.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $972,444.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00101660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00134510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.11 or 0.99941029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.38 or 0.00824275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.