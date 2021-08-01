Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00787984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

