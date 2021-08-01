Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.29 million and $1.79 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

