Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 27.7% in July

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

