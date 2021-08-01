yieldwatch Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $65,984.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00135932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.02 or 0.99859963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00831876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

