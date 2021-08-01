yOUcash Market Cap Achieves $484.31 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $484.31 million and approximately $51,349.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.08 or 0.00788737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039868 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.