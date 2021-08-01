YUSRA (YUSRA) Price Up 2% This Week

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSRA has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $24,283.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00135528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.10 or 1.00399255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00837188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,404,150 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

