YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Tops $0.25

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $274,342.17 and approximately $63,805.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00103636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.80 or 0.99767301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.00827583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,382 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

