Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BIOL stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 793,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,272. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

