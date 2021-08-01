Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Brightcove posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 612,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,748. The stock has a market cap of $468.09 million, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.