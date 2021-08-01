Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.97 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises about 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

