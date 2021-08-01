Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $425.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

FANG opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,712,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

