Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $183.27 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

