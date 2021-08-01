Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $204.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $213.70 million. Funko posted sales of $98.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $884.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 in the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Funko by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 510,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $933.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

