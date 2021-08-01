Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.41. SLM reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.83 on Friday. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.