Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.33. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,837. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

