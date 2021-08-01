Zacks: Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.60). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. 184,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,644. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.36. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

