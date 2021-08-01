Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,812. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.