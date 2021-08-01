Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $15.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $173.74 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.